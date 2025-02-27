West Cork's Seachtain na Gaeilge activities

WEST Cork is stepping up its Seachtain na Gaeilge activities from March 1st to 17th in a big way following the formation of a new group called Gaelgeoirí Iarthar Chorcaí.

The group forms the official link between all Irish language enthusiasts who host coffee mornings, meet in public libraries, pubs or at sports events.

This year, the organisation has organised a diverse and fun-filled programme of events for Seachtain na Gaeilge.

There's everything from swimming and saunas to céilidhs, comedy and concerts, featuring the incomparable Iarla Ó Lionáird, Tim Edey and Eoghan Ó Ceannabháin at Tigh de Darras.

There will be family friendly events too including pop-up gaeltachts, chess, drumming and music sessions, scoraíochting, céilís and dancing.

Printed copies of the programme, featuring all of the events taking place in West Cork are available at 49 North Street, Skibbereen, or it can be downloaded from ‘thewellbeingnetwork’ website.

The programme takes in venues in Enniskeane and Ballineen, Bandon and Bantry Library and Community Café, Snave Pier, O’Donovan’s Hotel in Clonakilty, Schull Harbour Hotel, Ballydehob Working Artist Studios, Ahakista, Ballylickey, Kealkil, and the Skibbereen Family Resource Centre and 49 North Street, Skibbereen.

There will also be a pop-up Gaeltacht at Bantry Square on Friday March 7th from 11am to 2pm.

An interesting fact about Seachtain na Gaeilge is that it has become the biggest Irish language festival in the world, reaching over one million people on five continents each year.

There has been a marked increase in the interest in Irish in recent times due in no small part also to the critical acclaim and awards for films such as An Cailín Ciúin and Kneecap.

Since then, conversation circles, pop-ups and classes are being held regularly in towns throughout the region. The library is also a good place to find out more about Gaelgeoirí Iarthar Chorcaí.

Learn more here: https://thewellbeingnetwork.ie/westcork/about-49-north-street/