West Cork's favourite beaches

In a recent online poll, we asked readers to vote for their favourite beach in the locality. Over 1,000 votes were cast and the results are in!
1. Barleycove (23.16%)
On the beautiful Mizen Peninsula, Barleycove is between Crookhaven and Mizen Head and a short drive from Schull.
2. The Warren (14.55%)
Near Rosscarbery, this beach even has its own pitch & putt club!
3. Inchydoney (14.16%)
Big and beautiful, Inchydoney is a firm favourite for walkers, swimmers and surfers!
4. Dunworley (9%)
A short way along the coast from Clonakilty, Dunworley is a real hidden gem.
5. Cape Clear (7.46%)
Idyllic Cape Clear island actually has a couple of options for the beach enthusiasts among you!
The Runners Up
6. Silver Strand (Sherkin) 6.22%
7. Allihies 4.98%
8. Long Strand 4.78%
9. Tragumna 3.35%
10. Garretstown 2.58%
11. Ballyrisode 2.39%
12. Tralispean 2.20%
13. Coolmain 2.20%
14. Owenahincha 1.24%
15. The Dock (Kinsale) 1.05%
16. Eyeries 0.67%
