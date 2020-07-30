West Cork's favourite beaches

In a recent online poll, we asked readers to vote for their favourite beach in the locality. Over 1,000 votes were cast and the results are in!

1. Barleycove (23.16%)

On the beautiful Mizen Peninsula, Barleycove is between Crookhaven and Mizen Head and a short drive from Schull.

2. The Warren (14.55%)

Near Rosscarbery, this beach even has its own pitch & putt club!

3. Inchydoney (14.16%)

Big and beautiful, Inchydoney is a firm favourite for walkers, swimmers and surfers!

4. Dunworley (9%)

A short way along the coast from Clonakilty, Dunworley is a real hidden gem.

5. Cape Clear (7.46%)

Idyllic Cape Clear island actually has a couple of options for the beach enthusiasts among you!

The Runners Up

6. Silver Strand (Sherkin) 6.22%

7. Allihies 4.98%

8. Long Strand 4.78%

9. Tragumna 3.35%

10. Garretstown 2.58%

11. Ballyrisode 2.39%

12. Tralispean 2.20%

13. Coolmain 2.20%

14. Owenahincha 1.24%

15. The Dock (Kinsale) 1.05%

16. Eyeries 0.67%

This article was originally published in our 'Support West Cork, Shop Local' magazine. Read the magazine in full here.