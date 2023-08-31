West Cork ingredients packed and ready for Electric Picnic

THE countdown is now well and truly on to this year’s Electric Picnic in Stradbally, Co Laois, and once again the festival has a distinct West Cork flavour.

The festival returns from Friday September 1st to Sunday September 3rd. West Cork’s own Sally and John McKenna have become a firm fixture with the Theatre of Food which is now a staple of the festival and is celebrating 15 years as a part of the Stradbally spectacular.

For most of the happy campers heading off to the Electric Picnic, however, it is the music that will is the big attraction, and there’s a strong representation from the south-west there too.

Cian Ducrot from Passage West, who featured in the Star’s entertainment pages last week with Ballineen’s Bill Maybury, will be one of the big attractions at the festival.

Cian has topped the charts in Ireland and the UK in August with his album Victory, and fresh from sellout shows in Cork will set the Picnic abuzz.

Bandon singer-songwriter Lyra is another hugely anticipated act at the Electric Picnic this year, fresh from her surprise gig back home in Cork last week.

‘Spoken word’ events are also synonymous with EP, and the Mindfield line-up will include actress, writer, and comedian Aisling Bea in conversation with Kinsale actress Tara Flynn.

The Electric Picnic seems stronger than ever for this, the 20th edition, having started as a one-day festival back in 2004, and a whole new generation continues to make the trip to Laois. The festival is already sold out, and the head- line acts this year are Billie Eilish – who has links to West Cork – with special guest Niall Horan on Friday, London DJ Fred Again and Paolo Nutini on Saturday, and The Killers topping the bill on Saturday.

The Electric Picnic app is up and running, with features include reminders to alert when your favourite artists are taking to the stage, as well as travel information and interactive map, as well as updates on secret gigs and hidden venues.