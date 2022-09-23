West Cork culture night guide

CULTURE night is upon us once again, and is one of the best nights of the year to try new things and experience the best of what West Cork has to offer.

There are so many options when it comes to what to do tonight, so we've broken down some of the highlights from across West Cork.

For a completel list of West Cork culture night events, visit the culture night website.

Baile Mhúirne

Where better to celebrate culture night than in the Gaeltacht?

Celebrate St Gobnait's journey from Clare to Inis Oírr to Baile Bhúirne at St Gobnait's Church from 6-9pm.

Head to the library from 6.30-7.30pm to join artist Dolores Lyne and historian Michael Twomey for a discussion and display of her artworks based on letters written by her grand-uncle General Liam Lynch during the War of Independence and the Civil War.

Ballydehob

Levis Corner House are hosting an early concert from 5.40-6.25pm with special guests Scullion. Numbers will be limited so arrive on time to avoid disappointment.

Bandon

Songwriting workshops, bellringing, architecture popups. Bandon has a great variety of events all over town.

Ballinadee songwriter Áine O'Gorman is hosting two separate songwriting workshops for both children aged 8-12 and teenagers in the library on Market Street.

At 6pm, St Peter's Ballymodan bellringers will mark the beginning of Bandon's culture night with a special ringing of the bells.

Head to the town hall at 8pm to see and hear a performance by Bandon Concert Band of marches, movie themes and well known Irish melodies. No booking is required.

Bantry

Wolf Tone Square will be the venue for a series of animations, games and plays by people from around the world from 4-7pm - a cultural fiesta!

The square will host a variety of events including music by Anja Saskin, Latvian band Kreicbergi, a Chinese dragon dance and a kung-fu show.

Bere Island

Bere Island community radio was set up in 2018 to record the oral history of Bere Island. They are hosting their first Scríocht to record stories and songs from the island, from 7-9pm in Dessies Bar.

Clonakilty

Proceedings kick off during the afternoon in Clonakilty, with 'Amhrán an tae' - a celtic drumming workshop taking place in the Clonakilty Community Resource Centre from 3-5pm. All ages are welcome.

Clonakilty Comhaltas have organised an evening of traditional Irish music, song and dance in Emmet Square from 6.30-8pm.

You also have the chance to see a traditional butter churning exhibition in Spillers Lane from 7-9pm. Live traditional music will be performed and everyone is encouraged to dress in vintage clothing!

Dunmanway

Invaluable oral history from 1916–23, most of it previously unrecorded, was gathered by 823 children over 4 years in West Cork.

The official launch of this unique archive alongside the ‘Stories of the Revolution’ book takes place for culture night in Dunmanway Hotel from 8-9.30pm.

You can read more about the 'Stories of the Revolution' book in this week's Southern Star.

Macroom

Chapel Hill School Of Art will be hosting a series of workshops designed to unlock your creative abilities from 5.30-8.30pm. Drawing, 3D felting and sky lantern making will feature.

You won't have to travel far to find some salsa dancing - it's taking place in the same building at the same time.

Macroom Food Festival will be celebrating culture night in The Castle Hotel with a night of music and comedy from 8-11.30pm.

Schull

Fastnet Film Centre will be screening a selection of winning shorts from the Fastnet Film Festival from 7-8.30pm.

Skibbereen

Uillin: West Cork Arts Centre are hosting an immersive exhibition featuring oral folklore collected from communities around Béal Átha’n Ghaorthaidh, County Cork in the early 1940s.

Take a stroll through town at any point from 6-9pm and chances are you'll come across unexpected culture in unexpected places. There will be live music, song, dance, visual arts, literature and performance in various business premises.

Head to Abbeystrewry Church for a candlelit concert at 9pm from Marybeth O’Mahony & Eve Clague and The Derry Moynihan Band.

Union Hall

A rather unique art exhibition is taking place in Cnoc Bui from 5-8pm, with art works that each of 20-25 local people would most like to save in the event of a house fire.