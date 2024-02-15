West Cork artists feature in major Crawford exhibition

WEST Cork artists will feature in a major new exhibition opening at the Crawford Art Gallery this week.

The exhibition is called A Matter of Time and runs from February 17th to June 3rd.

The exhibition looks at the subject of time, and its temporality, and the human experience. Mollie Douthit is among the artists featured. Mollie is an oil painter originally from North Dakota in the US but now resides iu Ballydehob.

Three of her works, which are already in the Crawford Art Gallery’s permanent collection, have now been chosen as part of A Matter of Time.

Sara Baume is another local artist who features in A Matter of Time. Sara lives near Skibbereen, and works as a visual artist as well as a writer.

The exhibition features more than 60 works and so many will strike a chord with visitors. Palestinian-Jordianian Rula Halawani’s ‘For My Father’ series, which is a look at the changing landscape of her childhood in East Jerusalem.

For My Father is made up of 10 photographs which detail Rula’s experience of the Israeli occupation of Palestine. Nigerian-British artist Yinka Shonibare’s celebrated Diary of a Victorian Dandy, and a new commission series by Bulgarian Nedko Solakov caled Just a Matter of Time.

Some 25 Irish and international artists are featured, including Amanda Dunsmore’s The Peoples Portraits 18991918, 100 portraits reproduced from glass plate negatives created in Armagh Prison prior to the partition of Ireland in 1921.

Displayed over two floors, the exhibition includes themes of nationhood, post-colonialism, appropriation, memory, health, urbanism, mediation, re-emergence, hope and legacy.

A Matter of Time curator Dawn Williams paid tribute to artists, private collections, international galleries and institutions including the Irish Museum of Modern Ar), the Hugh Lane Gallery, and the Arts Council of Ireland, all of whom loaned artworks for the exhibition.

‘The works, whilst stimulating, can be unsettling in perhaps underscoring how almost every facet of our lives is dominated by the human construct of time,’ said Dawn.