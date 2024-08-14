West Cork artist will be participating in the Place of Picnic Art at Electric Picnic

WEST Cork artist, Cóilín Murray, will be participating in the Place of Picnic Art, at the famous Electric Picnic Festival in Stradbally this weekend.

Cóilín, who was delighted to have been asked, described the experience as ‘exhilarating , daunting and exhausting.’

He explained that five artists worked together on their separate huge panels – each 12 ft by 8 ft.

‘We worked in the enclosed equestrian arena while outside the frenetic activity of building what is essentially a small town was going on,’ he said.

‘I have never seen so much equipment and machinery buzzing about and so many specialist skilled workers flying to complete the stages and areas that make the magic of Electric Picnic.'

‘It was awesome. The scale of the whole operation is mind blowing. The paintings too have to be of such huge scale to fit in with the nature of and the demands of the festival.’

Cóilín’s work has been hung on The Sound Wall, just to the left of the main stage, where it will be seen by about 75,000 people.

‘It is such a very special and unique experience for any artist,’ he said.

‘I am thrilled to be a part of something so exhilarating.’