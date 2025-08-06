‘Welcome home’ for Spanish descendents of the Crowley clan

This year’s Crowley clan reunion, the first to be held since 2022’s gathering in Rosscarbery, will have a distinctive Spanish flavour as West Cork prepares to welcome home the descendants of Don Pedro Alonso O’Crouley of Spain, who will make land at Baltimore on Saturday September 13th aboard the Saoirse.

The ‘return’ of those who left Ireland is just one of the events scheduled among the Crowley celebrations taking place, with the base of operations the West Cork Hotel in Skibbereen. So far there are about 180 people registered to join their extended Crowley family over the weekend, including French, American, Spanish, English, and Irish members. Speaking with The Southern Star at the hotel were Ann and Liam Crowley, who are proud to announce that this gathering is proving to be the busiest one yet.

Aboard the Saoirse will be José Maria Milan Fuentes, who is completing a PhD in the Crowley family history in Seville. Ann had met José’s cousin Antonio Castro in Spain in 2016, after Antonio reached out to the wider ‘family’ via the Crowley Clan website. Antonio could trace his family line back to the last Spaniard bearing the name ‘Crowley’, an unmarried man who was killed in action by Franco’s troops in Malaga in 1937. Through him the lineage stretched back to Demetrius O’Croley, who departed Kilfinane in Limerick for Cadiz in 1790 with his wife, Mary O’Donnell. Antonio subsequently put Ann in contact with José, who will come ashore in Baltimore with a number of others, representing these Limerick emigrées.

That’s not all the weekend holds however, as the celebrations includes music, dancing, craic, a banquet, and even an international road bowling competition ‘back by popular demand!’ Liam confirms that international visitors ‘ go mad for it’, and the infamous sport has crossed the Atlantic when previous visitors brought bowls home with them, and have even set up their own clubs.

The gathering takes place every three years, and is growing all the time. ‘It’s marvellous to see people all over the world celebrating their heritage’ continue Liam and Ann, who are extending a wide invitation to all who are interested to join them to ‘welcome home’ the Saoirse.

‘We’d love to see all the West Cork clans come and visit Baltimore, and “welcome home” those that left in tragic times. The people of Baltimore have given us a great welcome, and we want to say thanks too to Baltimore sailing club who have offered us help if the weather turns.’ More information and the schedule can be found on the Crowley clan website.