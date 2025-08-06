John reaches peak in Africa to raise funds for three charities

KILBRITTAIN native John Callaghan is on top of the world this week after he scaled the heights of Uhuru Peak in Kilimanjaro in freezing conditions to raise funds for three charities close to his heart.

John has now raised almost €7,000 of his €9,000 target which will benefit Cancer Connect, West Cork Rapid Response and West Cork Underwater Search and Rescue, all of which rely heavily on donations.

John left Clonakilty on Sunday July 20th and took the Aircoach to Dublin Airport where he met fellow hikers taking on the Peak Week Kilimanjaro challenge. He is undertaking the expedition with Wicklow-based Earth’s Edge and is joined by 11 other hikers, three guides, a doctor and 35 porters.He took time out mid-ascent to tell The Southern Star about the fundraiser and the toll the 5,896m climb, with temperatures as low as minus 10C, was taking on him both physically and mentally.

‘A friend at work got me into hiking and I really enjoy climbing different mountains and enjoying the many views while at the summit of each peak,’ he explained. ‘Last year I climbed Carrauntoohil seven days in a row.

‘I’m probably crazy to even think of doing that but I enjoyed the challenge and was accompanied by friends from work and my family. So I thought ‘I have conquered the highest mountain in Ireland, why not set myself another challenge?’

That challenge was to climb Kilimanjaro, the highest free-standing mountain in the world, and John’s training began in earnest with ‘multiple sessions’ in the gym for strength and conditioning.

He said his family have been behind his efforts and backed him all the way, adding: ‘My good wife Catherine, she has a challenge too to juggle work and run the house, but she is the best and has supported me in my training.’

John is due to land back on Irish soil this Friday August 1st and said he is eternally grateful to everyone who has donated to his cause as he bids to raise €3,000 for each charity. ‘I see how important these charities are locally,’ he said.

‘I have been driving for Cancer Connect as a volunteer for years and I love to be able to help people. It is great that I can bring them to their chemotherapy, and chat all the way up and down.

‘It makes what they are going through so much easier when they don’t have to worry about the parking, or diesel in their car. Sometimes my passengers aren’t well enough to drive, and I can see that what I am doing really matters.’

Helen O’Driscoll, manager of Cancer Connect, described John as ‘an incredible person – humble, generous and deeply committed’. His efforts last year raised over €5,500 for each of the three charities and Helen said she was ‘in awe’ when she heard how he’d upped the ante for 2025.

‘John’s efforts mean a great deal to Cancer Connect, in more ways than one,’ she added. ‘Of course, we are always in need of funds. With nine of our own vehicles on the road daily, and over 550 volunteers using their personal cars to transport people to and from cancer appointments, the cost of keeping this service running is significant.’

Before heading off John and his Peak Week Kilimanjaro team welcomed Conan O’Donovan, Mayor of Clonakilty, who dropped by to wish him well ahead of his journey which is also raising awareness for three worthy charities.

‘The plan when I come home is to give the mountains a rest for a little bit maybe,’ he said. ‘As they say here poly, poly, which means slowly, slowly. I want to ask people to support what I am doing, every cent raised here goes to the charities as I paid 100 per cent of this trip myself.’

To donate visit www.idonate.ie/fundraiser/PeakWeekKilimanjaro.