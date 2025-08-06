Ted’s Opel Vauxhall Run 2025

This coming Saturday morning at the Mills Inn, Ballyvourney, Co. Cork. will see the 18th Ted's Opel Vauxhall Run.

Registration begins at 9am with a fee of €20 per car including a starter pack.

At 10am the first Special Award of the day will be presented, the cars depart at 11am.

Travelling over the Derrynasaggart mountains take in some of the fantastic scenery of the Cork/Kerry border region travelling through Loo bridge, Kilgarvan, Kenmare, Caha Pass, Glengarriff with a midway stop at Cronin’s Service station Ballylickey where there will be another two Special Awards presented.

On the return journey to the Mills Inn we continue through Kealkill, Ballingeary, Inchigeela, Toons Bridge and return to the Mills Inn for the Prizegiving and a BBQ.

There are an array of Perpetual Cups and Awards on offer, the most prestigious being the Opel Ireland sponsored Award for Best Overall car, which will be presented by Emma Toner, Marketing Director of Opel Ireland.

There will also be a raffle and numerous Spot prizes.

We are again delighted to have the continued support of Opel Ireland and Cartell.ie. and Casey Caravan Services.

The association with the charity the Dogs for the Disabled began in 2008 and we have worked well together since then.

We hope to continue to raise much needed funds for them in the future.

Anyone looking for Accommodation:- The Mills Inn, 026 45237, Weston House B&B, across the road from the Mills Inn, call 026 45097.

All Opel/ Vauxhall / Bedford / GM vehicles are welcome regardless of age, old and new.

We hope to see you all on Saturday the 9th August, Call to the Mills Inn to see us or come out and give us a wave even if you don’t have a vehicle to join us.

Further information call Ted;- 086 3256751 or Denis;- 086 3562905 or follow the event on Facebook.