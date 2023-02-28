We really are what we eat after all

WHAT we eat can add 10 years to our life expectancy and the good news is that it’s never too late to start making positive changes.

That’s according to West Cork’s Professor Anne-Marie Minihane, who made global headlines recently for leading a study which found that Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRT) could help prevent Alzheimer’s Disease among women at risk of developing the disease.

Originally from Cunnamore outside Skibbereen, Anne-Marie is professor of nutrigenetics at Norwich Medical School, and the director of the Norwich Institute for Health Ageing at the University of East Anglia.

The groundbreaking study she led found that HRT use is associated with better memory, overall cognition and larger brain volumes in later life among women carrying the APOE4 gene – a gene carried by a quarter of the global population and which is the strongest risk factor gene for Alzheimer’s disease.

The research team found that HRT was most effective when introduced early in the menopause journey during perimenopause.

The team studied data from 1,178 women participating in the European Prevention of Alzheimer’s Dementia initiative – which was set up to study participants’ brain health over time.

Anne Marie said the study is really important because there have been very limited drug options for Alzheimer’s disease for 20 years and there is an urgent need for new treatments and preventive strategies.

‘It’s still too early to say for sure that HRT reduces dementia risk in women, but our results highlight the potential importance of HRT and personalised medicine in reducing Alzheimer’s risk.

‘The next stage of this research will be to carry out an intervention trial to confirm the impact of starting HRT early on cognition and brain health. It will also be important to analyse which types of HRT are most beneficial,’ she added. Anne-Marie said the menopausal transition, which takes on average seven years, and the early post-menopausal period of five to six years, is a real window of opportunity for women to make a big difference to their long-term health.