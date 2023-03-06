WATCH: Young West Cork man saves up for his own tractor at age 9!

RYAN Dudley, a 9 year old from Ballinacarrgia near Garnish on the Beara peninsula, loves farming — so much so that the tractor you see him driving here was bought with his own money

Ryan worked hard to earn the money to buy his first tractor and got over the line with a little help from those around him, including donations from neighbours and the local postman!

His tractor is 36 years old and has never been better, after a mountain of hard work and love put into a whole host of modifications by both Ryan and dad David, who says that Ryan’s always had a love for farming.

From getting up at 5am to travel to Clonmel to buy the tractor, to saving and working on it for close to 3 years, it’s clear that this was a labour of love for a young man with a passion for farming.

Video produced by Dylan Mangan.