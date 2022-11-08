Life

WATCH: Tojo the monkey and the day the war came to West Cork

November 8th, 2022 8:00 AM

By Southern Star Team

Tojo the monkey is legendary in West Cork.

Share this article

IN APRIL 1943, a US Army B-17 aircraft got lost on the way to England and was forced to make an emergency landing in White's Marsh, near Clonakilty.

On that plane were American soldiers and one rather unusual passenger: Tojo the monkey.

It's safe to say that the people of Clonakilty were surprised to see the plane, and even more surprised to see what jumped out of it.

Tojo has a legendary status in Clonakilty, with his own statue and even a beer named after him.

This is the story of Tojo the monkey and the day the war came to West Cork.

Video by Dylan Mangan.

***

Subscribe to the Southern Star's YouTube channel, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news and sport from West Cork.

Tags used in this article

Share this article

Related content

Recommended

Subscribe

to our mailing list for the latest news and sport:

Thank You!

You have successfully been subscribed to SouthernStar newsletter!

Form submitting... Thank you for waiting.