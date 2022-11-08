WATCH: Tojo the monkey and the day the war came to West Cork

IN APRIL 1943, a US Army B-17 aircraft got lost on the way to England and was forced to make an emergency landing in White's Marsh, near Clonakilty.

On that plane were American soldiers and one rather unusual passenger: Tojo the monkey.

It's safe to say that the people of Clonakilty were surprised to see the plane, and even more surprised to see what jumped out of it.

Tojo has a legendary status in Clonakilty, with his own statue and even a beer named after him.

This is the story of Tojo the monkey and the day the war came to West Cork.

Video by Dylan Mangan.