THE recording of a cheery Christmas song proved to be a momentous occasion for the pupils at Droumclough National School.

Skibbereen-based performer and recording artist, Paudy Hourihane, had the brainwave to record the Shakin’ Stevens classic Merry Christmas Everyone at his son’s school.

‘I wanted to create some nice memories with my son, Mason – something he could look back on – and to do something nice for the school, and the other pupils,’ he told The Southern Star.

Watch below: