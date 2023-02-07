WATCH: Cork artist releases stunning new music video shot in Kinsale

KINSALE'S James' Fort was the location for a stunning new music video recently released by Cork artist 1000 Beasts.

1000 Beasts, who has amassed over six million Spotify streams, has had music featured in hit TV shows Normal People and Conversations with Friends.

The Cork producer writes and collaborates with different artists to create tracks that 'are greater than the sum of their parts.'

Having previously shot music videos in city locations like the Glusksman Gallery and the docklands area, Cian Sweeney, the man behind the music, told The Southern Star that his love for West Cork and James' Fort in particular made the decision to shoot this latest video in the famous location a no-brainer.

'I remember the first time I wandered around the head I was captivated by the old ruins and stunning scenery,' he recalled.

And those old ruins and stunning scenery were the perfect location for the video for his latest single Burning Flower, featuring Laura Elizabeth Hughes.

The video was shot during the 'big freeze' in the week before Christmas, which also coincided with a full moon, resulting in an atmospheric video.

'I remember imagining breathing the biting crisp air in the moonlight at the beach and thought it would be the perfect ambience to capture for the visuals,' Sweeney said.

With his grandmother and a gang of cousins hailing from near Drimloeague, Sweeney is no stranger to West Cork.

'I think everyone from the city is reared down in West Cork on summer holidays and the like,' he said.

'It's really such a beautiful place that I have countless memories of summers spent down in Baltimore, Sherkin, Schull, Skibb, Barleycove and Leap.

'Lockdown really was great for rediscovering the area also. I remember when we had that fantastic weather and we were restricted to staying within the county bounds, I used to drive along the N71, take random left turns and see what little beaches and coves I'd end up at.'

1000 Beasts released his debut album 'Naruda' in April 2022, which featured collaborations and co-writes from an eclectic mix of artists ranging from Arthur Valentine to Orla Gartland.

With well over six million streams amassed on the project already, 1000 Beasts has established himself as one of the most prolific producers to come out of Cork in recent years.

'I'm both very lucky and grateful to be honest,' Sweeney said of his recent successes.

'When I started out with 1000 Beasts I wasn't sure what to expect or what the project would be but when the pandemic hit I was able to find my own little niche for myself and thankfully it resonated with audiences both at home and online across the world.'

'I have my sophomore album coming out this year with some incredible collaborators on it,' said Sweeney, who is looking to the future.

'I'm hoping to release a single from it every month or two as well as getting as many live gigs in as I can - we've just signed with a wonderful booking agency so hoping that will lead to a very eventful summer - and the live show is really fantastic, I've a team of great musicians who accompany me on a whole plethora of instruments.

'The wonderful thing about a project like 1000 Beasts is you never know what will happen next or who you'll next bump into. If you told me that I would have had music in Sally Rooney dramas or have been commissioned by Body & Soul to create pieces of music for them 24 months ago I wouldn't have believed you.

'So I'll just keep doing my thing and see where it takes me in the meantime.'

