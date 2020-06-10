Virtual graduation from Clon’s Sacred Heart SS

On Wednesday, May 27th last, the Leaving Certificate class of 2020 at Sacred Heart Secondary School, Clonakilty, enjoyed a graduation ceremony with a difference.

Thanks to the sophisticated G Suite, which has been a solid ICT feature at Sacred Heart Secondary School for the past two years, management and staff hosted a most meaningful virtual graduation for their sixth year students. As cyber-space could cater for far more guests than usual, the link had been shared with relatives and friends leading to over 130 people joining the celebration.

Chairperson of the board of management, Mr Sean Crowley, welcomed everyone to the ceremony and wished the students well as they embark on the next chapter of their lives. Joint year heads, Annabella O’Gorman and Jill Mortel, recalled fond memories of their six years in the ‘school on the hill’; teachers and parents read hope-filled reflections and prayers and some of the school’s music students performed musical interludes.

Mons Aidan O’Driscoll, who generously agreed to be pre-recorded in the school’s religious education room earlier that day, delivered a simple but important message to the online congregation: never be afraid to ask God for help when you need it.

Mr William Brown, the school’s PE and maths teacher, recorded some wonderful footage of the school for the sixth year students to relish for the last time. Principal and deputy rincipal, Ms Ann Marie Brosnan and Mr Brendan Walsh, presented the very entertaining virtual tour.

To close, Ms Brosnan reminded students to have courage going forward and, most importantly, to maintain solid friendships with each other.