Vince says Cancer Connect service is a lifeline for many Beara residents

BY HELEN RIDDLE

FUNDRAISING by Castletownbere man Vince Power in aid of Cancer Connect has ensured the charity will continue to provide a vital service in transporting those living in remote parts of West Cork to the city for cancer treatment.

Cancer Connect is a free service which provides transport to Cork hospitals for those undergoing cancer treatment.

The service uses volunteer drivers from the local community and runs all year round, including throughout the Christmas period.

Helen O’Driscoll, manager with Cancer Connect, explained that the service is available to those on every stage of the cancer journey.

‘We bring people from the very start, if they’re being investigated for cancer we will bring them, it’s great news if they don’t need any further treatment, but if they do we’re there for the whole of their treatment for chemotherapy and radiotherapy, we bring people to the dental clinic, the wig clinic and any follow-up appointments,’ she explained.

Helen outlined that in order to improve their service to those living in Beara, the charity purchased a car which is based in the area. ‘Every day, of the year, and throughout Christmas our volunteer drivers are there for people,’ she said.

When Vince was diagnosed, he said Cancer Connect helped to alleviate some of the pressure.

Cancer brings a financial burden, especially if you’re not able to work. My wife was driving me to Cork, which meant she couldn’t work, as it can take a large part of the day travelling to and from Cork when you live in Beara.’

Vince said Cancer Connect proved to be a lifeline for him and his family. ‘It’s a fantastic service, you contact them with your appointment times and they arrange everything. Your driver calls you the night before to confirm all the details. They wait for you at the hospital and bring you straight home afterwards.’

Wanting to give something back to Cancer Connect, Vince organised a fundraising walk on Bere Island followed by a night of music in MacCarthy’s Bar in Castletownbere, which raised over €16,000. ‘The people of Beara have been amazing in supporting the fundraiser.’

Helen praised Vince for his fundraising efforts, and in getting the word out about the service. ‘Cancer Connect is a charity, when passengers come back and raise money for us, it makes the charity very secure, especially with the kind of money Vince has raised.

When people are first diagnosed with cancer, it’s such a shock, they don’t always hear the message about our service, but hearing someone local, like Vince talk about it really gets the message across.’

For more see www.cancerconnect.ie