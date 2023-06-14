Ukrainian dancers’ video on banks of river creates a buzz

A GROUP of Ukrainian women living in the Bandon area have come together to make a poignant dance video on the banks of the Bandon River.

Despite having no experience in dancing and varying in ages and professions, the 10 women came together with the help of choreographer Viktoria Kulikova, who is originally from Odessa and has been living in Ireland for the past five months.

‘I have been teaching Ukrainians here in Bandon stretching and Zumba for the past two months,’ Viktoria told The Southern Star.

‘On my own initiative I decided to create a small dance with some of the women I have been working with.

‘So I got a friend to film us dancing on the banks at sunset to Flowers by Miley Cyrus and I edited it later.’

Viktoria uploaded the video over the bank holiday weekend and it has already created a buzz with over 4,000 views online.

‘These are girls without any dance experience and are of different ages and professions and from different cities but with one common Ukrainian soul in Ireland,’ she said.

Watch the video on Facebook.