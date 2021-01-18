Life

Twin sisters are tickled pink to make history

January 18th, 2021 10:30 PM

By Kieran O'Mahony

Twins Sophie and Isla Bowes, from Coppeen, were the first set of twins born in Co Cork in 2021 on new year’s day.

NEWLY-born twins Sophie and Isla Bowes from Coppeen have made history for being the first twins born in Cork and in the south of the country in 2021.

They were born at just a minute apart, at 4.09pm and 4.10pm, to Siobhán Bowes, at CUMH on January 4th.

Speaking to The Southern Star, delighted dad Stuart – who many in West Cork will know from his Curly Stu Sourdough Pizza truck, and who is originally from Aberdeen – said both Sophie and Isla, who each weighed 5lb 8oz, and are doing very well. ‘They’re feeding fine and sleeping, which
is good, and Siobhán is doing well, too, as are our two other daughters Sadie (4) and Judy (2).

They are loving all the excitement. Sadie is great and friendly with them since they arrived home last Friday,’ said Stuart.

The family had no idea their daughters were the first twins to be born in Cork and the south of the country until the midwife told them. ‘I posted a pic of the girls on Twitter and there was a massive reaction online to them, especially in their matching outfits,’ said the proud Dad.

And if the arrival of twins wasn’t enough excitement in the new year for the Bowes, Stuart’s sister, who lives in Aberdeen, also had a baby, six days before the twins were born.

