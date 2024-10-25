Top 10 winter warmers for those chilly evenings

As autumn evenings close in, Emma Connolly picks her favourite series to watch on TV or streaming platforms, over the next few months.

Kaos

If you’re looking for something a bit different and ‘out there’, Kaos certainly qualifies. Critics are describing it as ‘a modern-day contemporary retelling of Greek mythology’ which is one way to word it. I’d probably go with ‘bonkers, baffling, and maybe just a bit brilliant’, depending on your personal taste. Essentially, it’s a darkly-comedic reimagining of Greek mythology that explores themes of gender politics, power, and life in the underworld.

Here’s the basic gist: Zeus has a wrinkle. He’s worried it might mean the end of the world, and it might. Because on earth, six humans unaware of their importance or their connection to one another learn that they are component parts of an ancient prophecy. Will they discover the truth about the gods and what they’re doing to humans? And if they do, will they be able to stop them? You kind of have to watch it! Casting is excellent with Jeff Goldblum and Janet McTeer in leading roles who, given their reputations, will entice many to give this a go. Disclaimer: I didn’t get past the first episode of eight ... but my husband loved it. Go figure!

Watch on: Netflix

The Penguin

Starring Colin Farrell, this new limited Sky Original series lives up to all its publicity hype – and delivers even more. It’s sleek, smart, and fast with superb performances. Think ‘crime thriller with slight Soprano vibes’ and you’re almost there.

It’s set following the events of The Batman film (2022), and Farrell is back as DC villain Oswald Cobb in the eight-part series, in the character viewers first met in the 2022 film.

We’re not sure it’s the best pre-bedtime viewing (be prepared for some heart racing) but we know we can’t wait for new weekly episodes to drop, which is always the litmus test of a good show. Farrell had to spend three hours in make up every day for his character, which is commendable alone, but we think there’ll be a whole lot of awards coming his way for his role here. He’s just getting better in every film, and if you haven’t seen Sugar on Apple TV, it’s also worth checking out, for him alone.

Watch: on Sky, Now and Apple TV – new episodes out every Monday

Bad Sisters

We are literally counting down the days until the second series of Bad Sisters launches on November 13th. Everything about the first series and the Garvey sisters was a joy and we are ready for more.

The new season kicks off two years after the ‘accidental death’ of John Paul with cast member Anne-Marie Duff recently revealing viewers can expect ‘a twist and a turn’. We wouldn’t expect less!

Most of the original crew are back (it was an magical mix) with Corkwoman Fiona Shaw (Killing Eve, True Detective) also on board, for what we’re certain will be another wild ride. The first two episodes hit screens on Wednesday November 13th, with episodes being released weekly right up until Christmas Day. What else could you ask for? Perhaps just an earlier launch date, but in the meantime ,dip in and out of the first series as a bit of a refresher.

Watch: on Apple TV

Slow Horses

A bit like the title, we admit this was a slow starter for us and even though TV viewing shouldn’t really be an effort, we’re glad we listened to friends and gave it a few episodes because we went from being lukewarm to all-in. The series follows a team of British intelligence agents who serve in a dumping ground department of MI5 due to their career-ending mistakes. It stars the brilliant Gary Oldman and equally fabulous Kirstin Scott Thomas and Jack Lowden (husband of Saoirse Ronan). Season four was recently released, and in our opinion, was one of the best, helped by new addition to the cast, Irish actor Ruth Bradley. You’ll either be obsessed by this, or it won’t appeal one bit – there’s not really a middle ground. No hard feelings either way – we promise!

Watch: on Apple TV

Only Murders in the Building

Sometimes after a day of being an adult all you need is something funny, engaging, and refreshing. I give you: Only Murders in the Building. The fact that the TV show is on season four tells a lot about its appeal, and what is also revealing is the calibre of actors guesting in random episodes (Meryl Streep and Tina Fey, to mention just two). Seems like everyone wants to be part of this success story. The story goes like this: three strangers (Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez) who share an obsession with true crime suddenly find themselves wrapped up in one. When a grisly death occurs inside their exclusive Upper West Side apartment building, the three unlikely investigators suspect murder and employ their precise knowledge of true crime to investigate the truth. As they record a podcast of their own to document the case, the three unravel the complex secrets of the building which stretch back years. Perhaps even more explosive are the lies they tell one another. Soon, the endangered trio comes to realise a killer might be living amongst them as they race to decipher the mounting clues before it’s too late. It’s a great story, and in reality it’s even better, with Eva Longoria (Desperate Housewives) and Eugene Levy (Schitt’s Creek – speaking of which, if you have never watched it, stop what you’re doing and get stuck in; it got me through the dark nights of lockdown and I’ll be forever grateful) joining the fun in season four.

Watch: on Disney+

Mad Men

An oldie but a goodie, and one that may have slipped you by when it first came out all the way back in 2007, is Mad Men.

It’s a drama about one of New York’s most prestigious ad agencies at the beginning of the 1960s, focusing on one of the firm’s most mysterious but extremely talented ad executives, Donald Draper.

Spanning seven seasons, and seven years, some people grew up watching this. And if you haven’t yet had the pleasure, settle back for some superb entertainment. Even if you’ve already seen it, it merits a rewatch. Some say it’s like the original ‘Succession’ – I’m not entirely sure, but that’s worth watching in its own right (Now TV).

Watch: on RTÉ Player

The Split

This BBC legal drama centres around The Defoes, a family of formidable female divorce lawyers, who are forced to face their past following the return of their estranged father after a 30-year absence. The cast is impressive and includes Nicola Walker and Stephen Mangan (you’ll recognise both when you see them).

Acting is superb and characters are compelling which means you can’t help but get caught in their fairly messy lives featuring make ups, break-ups, infidelity, births, deaths, marriages. It’s not taxing viewing on the brain but it is nice and pacey with compelling storylines – and also lots of nice houses and even nicer outfits.

There was talk that the BBC had commissioned a spin-off series called The Split Up which had us wildly excited, but it’s reported that’s no longer going ahead. In any case, with three series of The Split there’s plenty to get stuck into. It had some Dr Foster vibes for us, which is another great watch and also on the RTÉ player.

Watch: on RTÉ Player

Apples Never Fall

Starring Annette Bening (in her first TV role) and Sam Neill, this is a classic whodunnit-drama-mystery, and a pretty decent one too.

Wealthy couple, Stan (Neill) and Joy (Bening) Delaney sell their tennis coaching business and prepare for a happy retirement. But when Joy goes missing, their concerned four adult children start to discover the secrets behind their seemingly perfect life. It’s an adaptation of a novel by Liane Moriarty, whose works have been turned into huge hits including Big Little Lies. There are seven episodes – some admittedly feel longer than others but we never saw the ending coming, which is always a good thing.

Watch: on RTÉ Player

Best Interests

Sharon Horgan (she of Bad Sisters and Catastrophe fame and who can do no wrong in our eyes) stars in this moving series about a mother who sues the NHS to stop her child from dying. It’s a medical drama that follows a family driven apart by having to make choices no parent would ever want to make and it’s every bit as tear-wrenching as it sounds. Winner of two Baftas, the four-part drama is powerful watching, with a superb performance by Alison Oliver (Conversations With Friends). It has been reported that BBC bosses are looking to renew the show for another series as they shine a light on other complicated medical cases that have ended up in court.

Watch: on RTÉ Player.

The Bridge

One of the original Scandi crime (or Nordic Noir if you prefer) dramas and for me, the absolute best has to be The Bridge which first aired in 2011. It starts with a dead body found in the middle of the Oresund Bridge, the bridge connecting Copenhagen in Denmark with Malmo in Sweden. The location forces the Copenhagen and Malmo police to collaborate to find the murderer. This brings together Saga Noren and Martin Rohde, who could not be less similar as we find out throughout all four series.

It’s very dark and gruesome, no denying that, but it’s also a bit funny and highly addictive (you’ve been warned: prepare to put your life on hold). It is subtitled but we think this only adds to the appeal – we couldn’t imagine socially-awkward Saga being voice-overed. If you can’t be dealing with subtitles, Ozark on Netflix will hit the spot nicely too.

Watch: on Apple TV