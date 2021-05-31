Top 10 movies to watch in 2021

By Sally Collins

Everyone loves a good movie, and I’m sure everyone, like myself, is dying to get back to the cinema.

Nothing beats the stuffy, dark rooms full of giggling teenagers and paying three-times as much as you should be for popcorn.

Ah, the cinematic experience.

Since the pandemic began, many productions have had to cancel or postpone filming, which is why some of these flicks have been long awaited by fans of cinema.

From the big-screen to movies to watch at home on the couch, this list will tell you everything you need to know about the best movies to come this year.

Breaking Boundaries: The Science of Our Planet

If you’re a fan of David Attenborough, you’re going to love this one.

Netflix’s brand-new climate documentary comes from the team who made Our Planet, a ground-breaking nature docu-series.

Narrated by David Attenborough, the film follows scientist Professor Johan Rockström as he investigates how humanity has pushed Earth beyond the boundaries that have kept the planet stable for 10,000 years, since the dawn of civilisation.

The documentary arrives on Netflix on June 4.

Dune

From director Denis Villeneuve comes the adaptation of Frank Herbert’s science-fiction novel Dune.

The star-studded cast features Rebecca Ferguson, Timothee Chalamet (dreamy!), Zendaya (also dreamy!), Oscar Isaac and Josh Brolin to name a few.

The highly anticipated film follows Paul Atreides, a brilliant and gifted young man born into a great destiny beyond his understanding.

He must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to ensure the future of his family and his people. With such a brilliant cast, it’s not to be missed.

Dune arrives in cinemas on September 17.

Fatherhood

A heart-warming and emotional film, this performance from Kevin Hart is sure to be different from his usual roles in comedy. Following the story of a father who must raise his daughter alone after the death of his wife, Fatherhood is released on Netflix on June 18.

Black Widow

The long-awaited Marvel movie Black Widow follows Natasha Romanov (Scarlett Johansson) as she is forced to confront a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past.

Pursued by a force that will stop at nothing to bring her down, Romanoff must deal with her history as a spy and the broken relationships left in her wake long before she became an Avenger.

Black Widow releases on Disney Plus and cinemas worldwide on July 9, so hopefully we’ll get a chance to see it on the big screen.

In the Heights

In the Heights is the hottest movie-musical adaptation of the summer.

From the Tony award-winning Broadway musical written by Lin-Manuel Miranda, this film follows the story of a bodega owner in Washington Heights, New York.

Full of colour and massive musical numbers, this film shows the vibrance and culture of beautiful New York City.

F9 (Fast and Furious 9)

Directed by Justin Lin, the ninth instalment of the Fast and Furious franchise is sure to be a fan favourite.

No doubt, fans of the franchise have been waiting for this since the release of The Fate of the Furious in 2017.

Starring iconic actors such as Vin Diesel, John Cena and Michelle Rodriguez, I hope that we’ll be able to see it when it hits cinemas on June 25.

Candyman

Candyman is a must-see summer horror film produced and written by Jordan Peele, who directed Get Out and Us.

Drawing inspiration from the original 1992 film, Candyman portrays a Chicago artist’s insanity-inducing obsession with a hook-handed ghost killer.

If you’re a fan a horror, you will love this one. Starring Yahya Abdul Mateen II, Teyonah Parris and Nathan Stewert-Jarrett, Candyman releases in cinemas on August 27.

West Side Story

The revival of this 1961 classic musical is directed and co-produced by the world-famous Stephen Spielberg.

The film follows the story of Tony and María, two lovers from rival street gangs, in the 1950s.

Starring Ansel Elgort as Tony and Rachel Zegler as María, the film comes out on December 10, the 60th anniversary of the release of the original film.

Space Jam: A New Legacy

Re-enter the word of Looney Tunes for the sequel to the 90’s smash-hit Space Jam, starring basketball legend Michael Jordan.

A New Legacy follows American basketball star LeBron James and his son Dom, (Cedric Joe) as they find themselves trapped in Server-verse, a virtual space ruled by a rogue A.I. named Al-G Rhythm (Don Cheadle).

This film is sure to bring back memories of the original Space Jam while opening up the world of Looney Tunes to a new, younger generation.

It will be released in theatres and on HBO Max on July 16.

A Quiet Place Part II

Sequel to the extremely popular horror film A Quiet Place, this movie is directed by The Office star John Krasinski, and stars Emily Blunt, Noah Jupe and Millicent Simmons, with the exciting new addition of Irish heartthrob Cillian Murphy.

An Irish release date has yet to be announced but we hope to see it in cinemas over the summer.