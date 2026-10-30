Timoleague’s Lisa McGirr to represent Cork in upcoming Miss Ireland final

Lisa McGirr is ready to to fly the flag for Cork at the Miss Ireland 2026 Grand Final, competing for the national crown and a chance to represent the country on a global stage.

The 21-year-old Miss Cork, who has links to Timoleague, Goleen, Bandon and Courtmacsherry, was chosen to represent the county at the annual beauty pageant.

The proud West Cork woman studies Early Years and Childhood Studies at UCC and is passionate about children’s rights.

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“I was always a shy person growing up​, but I decided to do it because I see it as such a good opportunity,” said Lisa in a recent interview with The Southern Star.

Lisa's sister Kelly convinced her she would make an ideal Miss Ireland contestant so she entered the beauty contest.

As part of her UCC degree, she is currently on placement at Bandon Primary School, with lots of support shown by the school's pupils.

Proudly half Cuban, Lisa has danced Cuban salsa since she was three.

She’ll be joined by Miss Cork East, Karen Ogiugo, from Youghal who works as a Cybersecurity and Data Privacy Specialist.

The 78th Miss Ireland Grand Final takes place on November 21 at The Fairways Hotel in Dundalk.

The evening will see the crowning of Miss Ireland 2026 by reigning titleholder Caoimhe Kenny.

The final will be televised in over 100 countries.