THE BIG READ: A hub at centre of island life

SHERKIN island’s library was damaged in Storm Éowyn last January but closing wasn’t an option, so it moved to the community digital hub, a space run by Sherkin Island Development Society, until a new portacabin is fitted out, and which is on its way.

Librarian Carolyn Harmer (pictured) is originally from the UK, and first came to Sherkin as a biologist volunteering at Matt Murphy’s Sherkin Marine Station.

‘I fell in love with Sherkin and moved here full time during COVID,’ said Carolyn.

‘The library has 333 members registered, 80 of whom are regularly active. Books are delivered every week and people are able to reserve from the national network, as space is limited. The boxes come across [by ferry] and are picked up by the bus so deliveries are a real team effort!’

Sherkin is also home to Ukrainians who fled the war including pianist Yuliia Cherkasova who uses the reservation system to request piano sheet music.

‘A library is a quiet place where minds grow sharper and the hearts grow wiser,’ said Yuliia. ‘Among shelves of books the mind finds clarity and the soul finds peace.’

Joan Kearney, from Kerry, has been librarian on Cape Clear since 2014.

‘I had no connection to the island but was looking for somewhere to live close to the sea. Some locals suggested that we should spend a winter before committing to living here full time so we moved to the island in November 2013. It was a wild and windy winter but by January 2014 we knew we had found the place to put down roots. We have never looked back.’

Along with the usual offerings Cape Clear library also has a telescope (donated by Blackrock observatory) available to rent.

‘Members can also avail of the musical instrument borrowing service. It’s a great way to while away the winter learning a new instrument,’ said Joan who said the library’s book club will mark its 10th birthday in October.

‘It is a critical service especially in winter when the tourist businesses on the island are closed, and provides a social outlet for all. Our library is a true community hub.’

