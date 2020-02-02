The Bandon Car’s Kevin is fondly remembered

TRIBUTES have been paid to Kevin Beale from Douglas – writer of the well-known and popular song The Bandon Car – who died unexpectedly last Saturday.

Singer Jimmy Crowley, who recorded the song, said Kevin was a composer of many marvellous ballads and was ‘a great performer too.’ The song was a witty tale about a feared Bandon patrol car.

‘Kevin left us on Saturday, Hope you have a marvellous ballad session in Paradise, old pal. Rest in peace Kevin,’ said Jimmy.

Kevin is survived by his wife Christine and children Karen, Paul and Steven. He was cremated at crematorium in Ringaskiddy on Wednesday following mass in Douglas.

