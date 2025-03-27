Thank you for the music in Bantry school

With one spectacular performance down and one more to go, the hottest tickets in Bantry are for the production of ‘Mamma Mia’ by the transition year students of Coláiste Pobail Bheanntraí.

The show stars 101 students, with the lead part of Sophie played by Lucy Breen, joined by Kate Manning (Donna), Donnacha Murnane, (the love interest, Sam), Dan McGrath (Bill), Iarla Hayes (Harry), Aoife Harrington (Tanya), Muireann McCarthy (Rosie), Danny O’Donovan (Pepper), Konrad Nyvlt (Eddie), Rachel Crowley (Ali), and Emma Healy playing the part of ‘Lisa’.

Set on a beautiful Greek island, Mamma Mia tells the tale of Sophie, a young woman trying to discover the identity of her father before her wedding day, all while navigating the hilarious and touching dynamics between her mother, three potential fathers, and the guests at her upcoming celebration. The beloved and lively musical has captured hearts worldwide with its catchy ABBA hits and heart-warming story.

Curtain goes up on the second and final performance of the musical at 7.30pm on Thursday, March 27th in the school hall.

With incredible music, vibrant choreography, and fantastic performances by the talented students, this is an event you won’t want to miss.