Tell me about...The benefits of the Alexander Technique

BRIDGET SHEERAN is holding workshops on the technique which improves flexibility and strength and also aids reaction times and overall health and wellness

What is the Alexander Technique?

The Alexander Technique has long been recognised as an unique tool for regaining your flexibility, strength, and for improving your general (overall and everyday, in work and play) and specialised performance, such as acting, musicianship, sports, hill climbing, speeches, dance, and even writing.

How long have you been teaching the technique?

I have been involved in The Alexander Technique since 2014, and started summer school and winter workshops until completing my training in Bristol in 2021. My mentor post-graduation, is Katey Sleeman, who was my first teacher then trainer. Katey has over 30 years’ experience, and will join me in teaching a full day workshop on February 3rd.

Who are the workshops aimed at?

They are suitable for all age groups, and abilities. Those who could benefit are likely those that are wondering if their difficulties are ‘an age thing’, or their performance has diminished, in work or in their sport, or injuries recur, or they find a stiffness is getting in their way. Young people come to improve their ‘times’ or actions, or to help their expression reach their audience or team.

Will I be able to use the technique at home?

Yes. Once we give the Introductory lecture, you will have an idea of the Alexander technique, and how you can begin to learn in a lesson experience, simple reasoned-out changes, to best go about your ‘activity’ or ‘issue’ that needs to improve. The benefit of the teacher is that hands are placed gently on your head and neck area, so as to help you experience what it might be like to change and not have your difficulty, so that you can continue improving at home.

So where are the classes on?

The Alexander Technique is available in classes around West Cork, during the day. Evening classes are in the West Cork Film Studios in Skibberreen, on January 10th at 7pm, and on January 17th at 7pm, with myself.

I am an MSc, RM, SRN, Alexander Technique teacher. A full day workshop with myself and Katey, will take place on February 3rd, from 10am to 4.30pm at studios on the Baltimore Road, in Skibbereen. Bridget can be contacted at 086 8391987.