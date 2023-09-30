TELL ME ABOUT... Rosalin Blue’s debut album

German native Rosalin Blue is a bilingual spoken word artist who has lived in Cork since 2005. Rosalin is now releasing her first album of poetry to music.

What can people expect from your new album?

For over 30 years I have dreamt of creating music around my poetry, and finally, my dream is coming true.

In collaboration with Rik Appleby, we have created 10 tracks of music around 10 of my poems, capturing their atmosphere and heartbeat with sensitivity and intuition. Each piece is of a different musical genre with soundscapes that bring the poems to life. The album includes ambient, gothic, blues, jazz, techno and reggae.

Are there other artists featured on the album?

Yes! Some of my friends played instruments for the album. Brian Sheehan, a musician and music teacher from Fermoy plays the bodhrán in our Celtic Tribal track on the album. And Ben Crockett, a West Cork drummer plays the rolling drums in our Gothic track. Carrigaline singer Claire McCormack is also contributing to our Gothic track with her angelic voice.

And there is also the well-known Cork musician Eileen Healy who plays the violin on some of the tracks.

When will the new album of music and poetry be released?

The premiere is on Friday, September 22nd at 8pm, in An Sanctóir in Ballydehob. Rik and I will be performing the album in its entirety at this special evening. It will be an event that will move listeners inside and out. On the same date, the album will also be released world-wide for streaming online. It will come out as a CD with a beautiful booklet of illustrated poems. Entry for the opening night will cost €10 and the album itself is €15 to buy – the night will be cash only but you can also pay online through ‘Gofundme.’

How can people support your work?

I am currently paying all the musicians and producers involved. That is why I am now running a crowdfunding campaign to cover mastering and event costs. You can help pre-finance the project, by buying a ticket for the launch, the album itself, or even prints of the illustrations from the album-booklet for bigger donations. You can also donate on my ‘GoFundMe’ page. Search: adc8aa86