Tell me about . . . How much you love chocolate and Easter

It was her big love of the brown creamy delight that inspired Judy Ratliff to seat up Jude’s Chocolates in Ballydehob

Are you a fan of chocolate?

Yes, initially I started making chocolates for myself as a hobby before it evolved into Jude’s Chocolates. The unfortunate side effect of making so much chocolate is I have stopped liking it as much, but I still love creating new chocolates.

Do you celebrate Easter in a big way?

When I was a child we celebrated Easter on a bigger scale. My parents hid painted eggs around the house for myself and my brothers to find. Except one year our dog found them before us. In recent years, it has just been my mother and me, so it is a much quieter experience. My brothers both live in America, so we send them Easter eggs each year. We forgot one year and we most definitely heard about it from my nieces and nephews.

If you couldn’t/wouldn’t have a chocolate egg at Easter Sunday, what other option?

It would have to be a bag of sour jellies. They are one of my greatest weaknesses.