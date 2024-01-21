Tell Me About... Going from a ‘numbers to nature’ career

Sheila Cody is the new manager of Berehaven Lodge, the four-star self-catering resort just outside Castletownbere overlooking Bere Island. Beara native Sheila has ‘pivoted’ her career from her previous role in finance

When did you start managing the Berehaven Lodge and what was the attraction?

I took the reins here about five months back. The allure was irresistible. Waking up every day surrounded by the beauty of Beara, it’s like living in a postcard! Being a local, it’s not just a job – it’s making my mark in a place I’m incredibly proud of, it’s being a part of a community that feels like family.

What was your former role and where were you based?

It might sound a bit unusual, but having a past life as an assistant financial reporter in Bantry has been a surprising asset here. It’s not just about the stunning views; it’s about making sure the books balance while our guests have the time of their lives. It’s going from numbers to nature, and I’m loving every bit of it.

What are your connections with West Cork?

Well, I’m not exactly a local celeb or anything, but the locals have been my welcoming committee. Being a West Cork local isn’t just a title; it’s a badge of honour. The roots are deep here and I’m proud to call West Cork home. It’s not just managing a resort, it’s becoming a part of the heartbeat of this place.

What are you looking forward to most, in your new role, in 2024?

2024’s got excitement written all over it! Not just guests enjoying the breathtaking beauty, but we’re turning Berehaven Lodge into a hub of experiences – new activities, local culture, making every moment unforgettable. We’re rolling out the red carpet for retreats, hosting everything from team-building days to intimate corporate events. It’s about creating memories that linger long after the visit.

Do you think West Cork is under-rated as a travel destination?

Absolutely! It is like that friend everyone underestimates until they bring the best snacks to the party. It’s the unsung hero of travel destinations. I’m on a mission to change that narrative. I’ve seen the hidden gems and felt the warmth of the community. It deserves to be in the spotlight and get the recognition it truly deserves.

What are some of the activities you would recommend to guests staying in Berehaven Lodge this year?

Whether you’re up for a hike, adventurous boat trips, water activities, exploring the rich history of the region, teeing off at the spectacular links-style nine-hole golf course – guaranteed to take your breath away – a horseback ride on the Beara Bridle War, a cable car ride for a bird’s-eye view, or a day at the beach – we’ve got it all!