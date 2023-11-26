Tell Me About ... From the Inside Out and the Outside In

Bere Island artist Mary Sullivan’s multimedia exhibition runs at the Uillinn at West Cork Arts Centre to December 23rd

What is the exhibition about?

From the Inside Out, and the Outside In reflects on the realities of island life that are often obscured by romanticised notions of islands and island communities. While islands are often perceived as safe havens for those escaping the hustle and bustle of mainland urban lives, for island dwellers, the experience extends far beyond the safety net that comes with being enclosed by the sea. Importantly within this context, isolation, which is typically associated with vulnerability or a lack of safety, is translated into strength through preparation, communication and exchange.

Covid is a central focus?

Preparing for emergency and unpredictability is part and parcel of island life and the pandemic was typically met with a pragmatic and practical response on Bere Island. This situation provided a unique opportunity for the community to come together around collective acts of reciprocity and generosity and the eight works developed for this exhibition are inspired by the power and nuance of those actions. For example, the unity of the artwork Glass Houses, represents the strength of island networks at a time of extreme social isolation and fragmentation, while also highlighting their fragility at the same time.

What is the Routes/Roots I & II part of the exhibition?

Routes/Roots I & II addresses the often romanticised but necessary journeys that island people take to go about their everyday lives, sea crossings that are dictated by ferry timetables, tides and weather. This work is based on the trips that I was required to take between the mainland and the island from January 1st to December 31st 2022. The constant movement inwards and outwards, while interesting to look at, has the effect of making the viewer feel oddly disoriented, in constant motion, but never actually arriving anywhere.

You have a strong focus on islander resilience?

Fishing and foraging have a long-standing tradition in island culture, with many islanders continuing the work of their parents, fishing for income, food and for enjoyment. This reliance on nature and the sea has seen island women take on additional roles to their mainland counterparts. This was something that I learned when I first moved to Bere Island and saw the work of my mother-in-law, not only at home and on the land, but also on the sea. Capturing this experience, the performance video, ‘The Fine Line’ focuses on the often unseen, labour, resilience and self-reliance of island women.

• From the Inside Out and the Outside In is supported by the Arts Council /An Chomhairle Ealaíon, a Cork County Council Arts Bursary and Creative Places: The West Cork Islands.