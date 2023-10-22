Tell me about... Francis Brennan’s life advice book

Hotelier and TV favourite Francis Brennan has released a new book offering tips on everything from style to travel, finance to family.

Tell us about the new book Francis?

I came up with the idea with my publishers about a book to mark turning 70. There’s practical advice on finance, on getting older, on life lessons. Most of it is based on my own experience.

You’ve a busy lifestyle so where do you holiday?

I go to the US twice a year, in February and in November. I tie in it in with retail calls. I love travelling but I still love to be at home in my own bed.

What are your own favourite hotels?

When I’m staying in In Dublin I like to stay in the Wilder Hotel. In England, I think my favourite hotel is Chewton Glen. In Scotland, Glenapp Castle. If I’m staying in Europe I like to stay in a Relais & Chateaux hotel.

You’re a fan of West Cork.

I have friends I stay with in Schull, it’s very beautiful down there. My brother John says that compared to the Ring of Kerry, the Ring of Beara is a much more real Ireland experience. I think since the pandemic also Irish people are starting to holiday at home much more again.

How do Irish hotels compare worldwide?

We’re really well up there! I was in Australia in February and March. The product is not half as good as here.

Back to the book. You have plenty of advice on saving and pensions.

People don’t think about things until they happen, for instance saving for retirement. Small amounts build up. I started my pension at 27.

Saving is a big theme…

I see people who never stop going out, and they’re on a night out buying three cocktails at €12.50 a go! The state pension is €278 per week but how would you live on that getting your three cocktails?! The cost of living is so high.

You like being busy…

Most people finish work at 5pm but for me that’s a half day! I’m used to working until 11pm. This week I’m filming in Mitchelstown for the new series of At Your Service, and we have filmed in Tralee and in Glengarriff. The property in Glengarriff will be featured in the next series which should be on TV in autumn 2024.

I am continuing my lifestyle collection with Dunnes Stores in November, and we will have a new product available.

It never stops! I’m 70 but I don’t feel any different. I’m still only 48 to 50 in my head!

• Age Is Just a Number: Make the best of every decade by Francis Brennan is published by Gill Books and priced at €19.99 hardback