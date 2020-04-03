TeenTalks goes online to offer support during Covid-19 crisis

CORK County Council's TeenTalks events may be postponed due to the Covid-19 crisis but organisers are planning 'virtual' events to offer advice for both teenagers and parents from Monday April 6th.

The TeenTalks series was initially set to be held across schools for transition year students, and was initially designed to support teenagers with their Health & Wellbeing, particularly Mental Health.

There were three 'Teen Talks' for TY students and three associated 'Gen Z' events for parents scheduled for this month to be held at venues across Cork County. While the events had to be postponed, a series of video events will now be hosted online. The events will focus on the original intention of Health & Wellbeing for Teens.

This initiative forms part of Cork County Council’s COVID-19 Community Support Programme which has been established by the Council in response to the current pandemic. Further information on the programme can be found at www.corkcoco.ie

TeenTalks are organised by Cork County Council and funded by Healthy Ireland through the Council’s three Local Community Development Committees.

'The organisers and the speakers were all hugely disappointed in having to postpone the in-person events, but we have decided to move some of the content on-line. With everything that is going on, it would not be unusual for people to feel unsure and perhaps a little worried at this time. We would encourage as many people to watch these events, which will be posted on Cork County Council’s social media channels. We would also like to allow the public to take part by submitting a question beforehand to any or all of our speakers,' said Niall O’Callaghan, Cork County Healthy Ireland co-ordinator & organiser of TeenTalk .

County Mayor, Clly Ian Doyle said he would encourage all schools across Cork who has signed up to attend the events to now take part on-line.

'I would like to see everyone get involved by inviting all members of our communities to view the events which will be very beneficial for the Health & Wellbeing of the entire household. We are currently experiencing a more challenging way of living, but the power of the human spirit has shone through. We can make this work together to ensure that we can reduce the barriers to proper communication. I look forward to viewing these on-line and would encourage others to do the same,' said Cllr Doyle.

The speakers in the on-line seminars will include; Grace O’Rourke (Special Forces Hell Week winner), Gerry Hussey (performance psychology consultant & motivational speaker),Pat Divilly (fitness expert & entrepreneur),Graham McCormack (former MMA athlete & mindfulness coach). Elaine Crowley (TV Presenter, Virgin TV) Jennifer Barry (actress, The Young Offenders)

These inspirational speakers will speak to teenagers and the entire community on topics relating to personal Health & Wellbeing. Teenagers and the public are invited to participate in the events by submitting a question beforehand, to any or all of the speakers. The public should submit their question, including which speaker or speakers it is directed towards to [email protected] Please include “Teen Talks” in the subject line.

The series of online events will be posted during the week beginning Monday April 6th on YouTube and will be accessible through all of Cork County Council’s social media channels.