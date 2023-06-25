Teacher Karin wants more awareness around ticks after lyme disease horror

A FORMER teacher at Skibbereen Community School whose life was devastated by lyme disease, is urging people to be on the alert for ticks while out and about this summer.

Karin O’Shea was left mainly bed-bound and in almost constant pain from the condition before travelling to Germany for intensive treatment last March.

The trip was made possible thanks to a fundraiser which generated over €70,000 which covered some of her medical expenses.

From Kilgarvan in Kerry, she was diagnosed with lyme disease, caused by a tick bite, in 2021 after years of unexplained medical issues.

The 28-year-old actually thinks she was infected when she was as young as eight or nine, which is when her medical symptoms started to develop.

However, now 14 months after her month-long treatment in Germany, she said she’s a million miles from where she was last year.

‘I went to Germany in a wheelchair and I came home walking. I was still very sick coming home, and I was prepared for that as I knew there was no quick fix. But once I reached the 12-month mark, I felt I got some quality of life back,’ she said.

She’s still receiving treatment, including immune-boosting herbs, but she can now socialise, and go for a walk, and hopes this September to be in a position to return to a teaching position.

‘It’s a lifelong illness that needs constant care, but I’m feeling very hopeful,’ she said.

Karin’s dad Mick is from Kealkil and is known in West Cork having previously worked in tyre centres in both Skibbereen and Bantry.

‘I’m just so happy and grateful at how things turned out for me. In Germany they told me they did not think I’d walk again. If I hadn’t gone there to get treatment when I did, if I’d left it any longer, all hope for me would have faded and that’s why I’m so grateful to everyone who fundraised to get me there,’ she said.

Karin feels there needs to be more awareness around the dangers of ticks, and lyme disease.

‘Around 5-15% of ticks carry lyme disease, but if you even suspect you’ve been bitten go straight to a doctor to request treatment. Don’t think that because you don’t get the typical bull’s eye rash, that you’re in the clear. I didn’t get that. It’s also very important to check yourself, and other members of the family after walks to make sure there’s none attached to you, especially if you’ve been in a grassy area.’