Taste festival outlines its new-look offering

NORMALLY at this time of year A Taste of West Cork (ATOWC) is putting together over 250 diverse events for the festival programme, for a July launch.

While the 2020 Taste of West Cork Food Festival cannot take place in its usual form the organisers still wish to mark the festival and promote West Cork to domestic travellers who will be keen to explore the country after restrictions are lifted.

Instead of producing a programme of events for a ten-day period in September, ATOWC 2020 is compiling a guide to West Cork’s food offerings for the months of July, August and September that will be available to visitors who are planning a visit to West Cork, either staying in self-catering cottages, hotels or Air BnBs, and it will also be inserted in a forthcoming edition of The Irish Times.

The idea of this guide, the brainchild of festival chairperson Helen Collins, is that the visitor can still experience a great holiday, with their family unit or as a couple, while fully adhering to government guidelines which may be in effect at the time of their visit. For example, the guide will detail restaurants, cafés or hotels that might be doing great ‘take-away’ food or dining options (and who are fully Covid-19 compliant) alongside suggestions for a family day out or a place to visit.

In other words, West Cork will still be a very attractive destination for ‘staycationers’ from across Ireland who will be in need of a holiday.

A Taste of West Cork Food Festival has invited anyone who has a suitable food business, accommodation, activity or an innovative tourism idea that complies with the applicable regulations that would like to be included in the directory to email the details to [email protected] or contact Fiona Field on 087 665 5567 for more details.