Talia wins Irish ‘Love Island’

CARRIGALINE’S Talia Murphy is the winner of the new Irish dating show Grá ar an Trá.

The series ran on Virgin Media Two and was dubbed Ireland’s answer to Love Island.

Presented by Gráinne Seoige, James Kavanagh and Siomha Ní Ruairc, each week saw couples presented with a different challenge.

In the last challenge of the series, each of the three remaining couples had to design and build a grand sandcastle creation that best illustrated their experience in the house.

The challenge had to be done completely in Irish as Gráinne watched them, for the last time in action, grapple with the gaeilge and the grá.

Winning out were Talia and Galwegian Zak Rather who won a prize to the value of €10,000.