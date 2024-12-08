‘Sun Divider’ – new music from West Cork favourite Talos

THE music world was saddened by the passing of musician Talos last August but new work from the talented artist has been released, in accordance with his wishes.

The songs ‘Baltimore’ and ‘Matter’ are collaborations between Talos and Atli Örvarsson, and are taken from their forthcoming collaborative EP, ‘Sun Divider’, which comes out December 6th on the INNI label.

Talos, real name Eoin French, grew up in Dublin Pike but lived in Clonakilty, and recorded three albums in his acclaimed music career, gaining respect worldwide, and a Choice Music Prize nomination for his debut, Wild Alee, before his passing in August at just 37 years of age.

This release is the first music from Talos since his untimely passing. The project was completed in advance of his death and is being released in accordance with his wishes.

‘Sun Divider’ is the first of three projects that will see the light of day, and is the result of a year-long collaboration between the producer pair, split between sessions in Atli’s native Iceland, Eoin’s home in West Cork, Ireland, and London.

The four songs on ‘Sun Divider’ delve deep into the intersection between their work: Alti is a Bafta-winning, Emmy-nominated modern classical composer and producer who specialises in film and TV soundtracks, while Talos was a renowned singer and producer.

‘The songs are dynamic and twist from small whispers to grand cinematic sweeps,’ said Talos of the work. ‘They paint pictures of lost loves, lost spaces and reflect on lessons learned from hardships. They are sung from a place of sturdiness, from a place where life’s lessons have created solid foundations from which new life can sprout from.’

Alti says the pair’s artistic relationship flourished naturally. ‘Organic’ is probably a slightly generic term to describe the process but I can’t think of a better word. We mostly would come into the studio with either no preconceived ideas or something very basic and just see what would happen. The process of making it felt very effortless and natural. I hope that comes through in the music.’

The EP was written and produced by Atli and Talos, with additional production and programming by Ross Dowling, who mixed the release. The strings were recorded with Sinfonia Nord in Akureyri, Iceland. The EP was mastered by Matt Colton at Metropolis in London, with artwork by Alex Soutre.