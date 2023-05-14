Success for young singer songwriters

A YOUNG singer songwriter has spent the past few months working with some of the county’s top producers including West Cork’s Brian Casey to create a new and unique sound.

Ronan O’Driscoll (24), from Monkstown and with a holiday home in Goleen, has worked with Brian, who runs Wavefield Recordings in Clonakilty and others, honing in on a new sound.

‘I’ve been cooking up a number of originals that will amount to my debut EP Dark Humour to be released later this summer under the new stage name of RM Hyde,’ said Ronan.

He has also just released his second single Chasing Angels.

‘This alternative pop song focuses on the uncertainty we face as young people growing up in today’s society, specifically highlighting the toxic traits present in modern day relationships and love stories. It touches upon the concept of fatal attraction and the helplessness one can feel when they are truly besotted with another person,’ said Ronan.

He released his debut single Cages, an indie pop ballad that shot to number one in the Irish iTunes charts the day of its release last year.

It has subsequently been played on stations across the country and has amounted up to 50,000 streams on Spotify alone.

Another young Cork musician is enjoying similar success right now.

Dylan Brickley from Whitechurch has recently released his first single Close To You which shot straight to number one in the iTune charts.