Students from Colaiste Pobail Bheanntrai through to the Junk Kouture World Final

THE Junk Kouture Dublin City Final brought a showcase of creativity and sustainability to the RDS, where 10 teams were announced as World Finalists.

One of the 10 teams announced to represent Ireland at the World Final is 'Queen of the Kings' by John Coughlan and Lucy Murphy of Cólaiste Pobail Bheanntraí.

These young designers impressed judges and audiences alike with their innovative fashion creations, all made from recycled materials, showing that sustainability and high fashion can go hand-in-hand.

This year's final was also livestreamed globally on RTÉ Player for the first time ever, reaching audiences around the world.

Now, these 10 teams are set to represent Ireland in the Junk Kouture World Final, where they will compete for the prestigious title of World Designer of the Year.

The 10 World Finalist designs are listed below:

Alpacalypse

By Emma Kinahan, Lucy Champ and Emma Keane of Moate Community School, Westmeath made from alpaca wool and synthetic leather.

Lady of the Landscape

By Aisling McFadden, Eabha McGinley and Sinead Browne of Pobalscoil Chloich Cheannfhaola, Donegal made from old duvets, prams from the bogland and 250 plastic bottles.

Queen of the Kings

By John Coughlan and Lucy Murphy of Colaiste Pobail Bheanntrai, Cork made from silage wrap, fertiliser bags and an old football.

Inferno Attire

By Siobhan McGrane, Bibi Lynch and Nel Czubak of Swords Community College, Dublin made from potato sacks, 800 crushed tealights, a hay net and a Halloween mask.

Vision Zero

By Christina Whelan, Tara Johnson, Caitlin Cussen of Ursuline Secondary School, Tipperary made from seatbelts and high visibility vests as the designers were inspired by the RSA’s campaign Vision Zero.

Natural Allure

By Stephanie O'Connor and Sienna Howe of Colaiste Bride, Wexford made from the bark of the Ugandan Mutuba tree and 2,500 beads hand quilled from olds books.

La Mer Bougie

By Charlotte Monaghan, Ciara McDonagh and Jade O’Mailey of Sancta Maria College, Mayo made from tealights, wicks, pipes and rope.

Lir’s Child

By Caitlin Clarke and Amy Rose Lynam of Loreto Secondary School, Dublin made from dried reeds, charity shop denim and plastic milk cartons.

Aquacultural

By Clodagh Ramsey of Wilson’s Hospital School, Westmeath made from over 2,000 Irish blue mussel shells, charity shop lace, old hair extensions and feathers.

I’m Your Venus

By Ameliia Karashtefan, Viktoriia Romanchenko and Natalie Quinn Sheehan of Colaiste Nano Nagle, Limerick made from old tents, floor installation and bottle caps.

For more information, visit junkkouture.com