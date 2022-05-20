Statement lighting put in the spotlight

AN opulent light fixture that makes a standout statement will enhance any space in your home.

There are plenty to choose from, from flush mounts to floor lamps and pendants to chandeliers.

Among them is clever new tech with a brilliantly bold aesthetic. The latest LED technology married with architectural shapes and glamorous materials, such as mouth-blown glass and burnished metals, make it easy to add drama and a sense of narrative to any room.

Ceiling lights can be fixed close to the ceiling or suspended on a wire, cord or chain. Chandeliers also fall under this category of lighting. They will generally be found in the centre of a room, or over a dining area in a dining kitchen, and catch the eye as soon as you walk in.

Mid-century-inspired lighting is also having a moment, as are textured natural woven shades for that tactile, organic look

