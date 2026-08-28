Centenary of Allman's Distillery closure marked with heritage week tours in Bandon

HISTORIAN Niall Tubridy ended up hosting three tours instead of two at the former Allman’s Distillery in Bandon last weekend such was the level of interest, writes Kieran O’Mahony.

The ‘walk-talk’ held to coincide with National Heritage Week and the Bandon Walled Town Festival and Niall brought attendees on a historical journey through the doorways and yards of the now silent Allman Distillery.

Niall said they learned about its history and also got to taste history as a bottle of Allmans (style) whiskey was opened and shared.

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‘Although distilled only six years ago, it was based on a historic mashbill recipe from 1915, aged in Oloroso sherry casks and at 61% in strength and it sat beautifully on the palate,’ said Niall.

‘Everyone raised a glass in honour to Allmans, one of Bandon’s most iconic historic businesses, marking its centenary since it stopped distilling and also in memory of the man Bandonians who had worked there.’

Niall said what was extra special was the fact that a number of descendants, whose forbearers had strong associations with Allmans, attended the walk-talk.

Those included Diarmuid O’Donchadha, three generations of his family had worked while his grandfather, James O’Donoghue was the last to work there having retired in January 1912.

Barry Farrell also has strong connections to the former distillery as his grandfather, Simon, worked in Allmans as head cooper, having previously worked for the Guinness Brewery in Dublin. William McCarthy, a nephew of the last Allman to own the distillery also attended the event.

Niall acknowledged the support shown by the Murphy family of the Old Still Bar, who opened its door for the first time in six years for this special occasion.