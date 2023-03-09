Screening of locally-made short film

A SHORT film by Ukrainian teenagers based in West Cork, as well as residents from direct provision at Clonakilty Lodge and local youngsters will be screened at a film festival this month.

Last December a two-day youth filmmaking workshop took place at The Shack in Clonakilty. This opportunity was provided by the Cork Film Centre’s countywide Cork Young Filmmakers Programme which brought professional and experienced filmmakers and equipment to this group of creative young people.

During the workshop the young people were taught new skills including scripting, directing, lighting and camera skills, which saw them create the short film called Practice Session.

It will be screened at the First Cut Film Festival in the Regal Cinema on Saturday March 11th from 1.30pm to 3pm.

The festival, now in its 14th year, creates opportunities for young people aged 12 to 25.

Festival director Mary Mc Grath said: ‘We like to think that, with our partners, we champion the discovery of the young talent and powerful new voices in Irish filmmaking that are out there.

‘We encourage them to follow their passion, aim for new heights and ultimately have their work showcased on an even larger platform.’