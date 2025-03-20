Schull students opt to shop sustainably for debs fashion

A GROUP of Leaving Cert students are turning their backs on fast fashion and are shopping for debs outfits in a local charity shop.

The Schull Community College students opted to browse the Vincent’s (St Vincent de Paul) shop in Bantry to get sorted for their debs event taking place later this year.

Shop manager Ruth Levis said her daughter had mentioned to her that some friends had chosen dresses for the occasion from other charity shops.

That prompted her to invite a group of both males and females into the Bantry shop to get inspired, and shop sustainably.

As the shop is part of a network in West Cork, Ruth was able to pull stock from other stores, presenting the group with an extensive range, some with their tags still on.

She also had someone to hand to advise on alterations to garments, and on ways to create bespoke looks.

The idea is in support of the government’s ‘Reverse the Trend’ campaign, designed to encourage individuals to rethink their fashion consumption habits to combat climate change.

The campaign emphasises the environmental impact of fast fashion and advocates for more circular fashion practices, such as borrowing or swapping clothes.

The fashion industry is estimated to be responsible for 10% of global carbon emissions.

However, only 31% of Irish people see a link between purchasing textiles and climate change.

Recent research from the Environmental Protection Agency found that textiles such as clothing and household textiles make up 9% of waste in the general waste bin.

Ruth said they were seeing a change in the type of customer who shopped with them in Vincent’s as more people consciously try to alter their buying habits.

‘It was a great success. We. Had 10 dresses and two suits were rehomed, with 10 girls and four lads attending. Not all the girls bought a dress, but some bought two!

The hope is that this idea will spread to other schools and charity shops and will get people thinking differently,’ she said.