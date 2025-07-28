Save the date for inaugural food festival at Skibbereen’s Fairfield

THE first taste of what the inaugural West Cork Food Festival – Savour the Flavour in Skibbereen – will have to offer was enjoyed at a launch party at the Wild Ways restaurant on Monday night.

The venue for the day-long festival will, of course, be the Fairfield otherwise known as the old mart yard in the heart of Skibbereen.

It’s a venue that continues to showcase the very best of local producers at the weekly farmers’ market.

But from 10am until 5pm on Sunday August 31st next it will bring together in one place all of the best food producers, chefs and food innovators living and working in West Cork.

John O’Driscoll, chairman of the Skibbereen and District Chamber of Commerce, said: ‘As an annual event, this could be a great addition to the calendar of events in the town.’

Elma Connolly, who is a member of the organising committee, thanked Cork County Council for providing a grant of €2,500 as a start-up for the festival, and she urged people in the community to get behind it by promoting the festival through their own foodie connections.

Of course, the real joy in having a day-long event like this is that people can make it a day of celebration and, if they so desire, sit back, enjoy the music, as well as an al fresco breakfast, lunch and dinner. There’s even a word for that – it’s called grazing!

John O’Driscoll described how the festival has been devised as ‘a showcase for the region’s unique food identity.’ But he said: ‘It’s as much about community as it is about cuisine.’

That sentiment was echoed by the new chairperson of the West Cork Municipal District Cllr Caroline Cronin (FG).

She said: ‘Cork County Council is proud to support this fantastic celebration of good, flavour and community.

‘West Cork has long been known as the heartland of Irish food – not just for the quality of the produce but for the people behind it,’ said the chairperson.

‘Tonight’s launch is an opportunity to meet the passionate people behind the festival who want to celebrate the growers, the bakers, the makers and the brewers,’ she added.

‘This festival is more than just being about food, it is about connection, local pride and celebrating everything that makes West Cork such a special place to live, work and visit.’

The festival runs from 10am to 5pm on August 31st.