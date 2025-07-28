Girl who suffered stroke in New York after spinal surgery showing signs of recovery...

A 12-YEAR-OLD girl who suffered a stroke after surgery to correct curvature of the spine is now off the ventilator and breathing on her own.

Friends of the family of Maeve O’Mahony, from Castletown Kinneigh, Enniskeane shared an update on her progress as she recovers in intensive care in a New York hospital.

A GoFundMe page for Maeve set up to help cover the costs of her medical treatment has almost reached €100,000 in just a short few weeks thanks to the generosity of people from across West Cork and beyond.

Catriona Jones, a family friend of Trish and Gerard O’Mahony, set up the fundraising page advising that ‘the next three to six months will be critical – and unimaginably hard’ for the family.

Maeve and her parents flew to New York so she could undergo surgery at a hospital there for severe scoliosis but just days after her surgery, Maeve suffered a devastating stroke and was put into intensive care.

‘What was meant to be a hopeful trip turned into every parent’s nightmare,’ said Catriona on the fundraising page.

‘Maeve now requires long-term specialised rehabilitation in New York and her recovery will be long and uncertain, but her spirit and determination – and the love surrounding her – is strong.’

There was good news however when Catriona confirmed that Maeve had made some progress in the past two weeks.

‘Maeve is off the ventilator and thankfully breathing on her own,’ she posted on the fund page. ‘She still has a long road to go but we are keeping positive and hopefully she will get there.

‘Trish and Gerard are thrilled with the ongoing messages of support, sharing of the fundraiser and donations both from home and abroad.’

Catriona said the GoFundMe page is vitally important to help ensure that Maeve gets the best care possible, and that they were all blown away by the kindness and generosity of people in contributing to the fund, which this week has reached €94,368 and has well past its target of €70,000.

‘Her parents are by her side 24/7 and both of them are unable to work at the moment,’ said Catriona.

‘Her mum, a primary school teacher, is now without the capacity to earn a wage. Her father, who is self-employed, is unable to work from New York as his presence is also necessary to support Maeve to thrive again.

‘They are facing the staggering costs of a long term stay in America to ensure the ongoing care that Maeve desperately needs.’

She said they are rallying around to Maeve and her family to ease the financial burden they are now carrying and that the next three to six months will be critical and unimaginably hard.

‘Every contribution, no matter how small will make a tangible difference and Maeve’s courage and her family’s love, devotion and determination is inspiring, even in the face of heartbreak.’

For more details see ‘Help Maeve’s rehabilitation costs after a stroke in New York’ on GoFundMe.com