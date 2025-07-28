Tributes to Gus Dempsey who is remembered as a ‘kind’ man and ‘fine character’

THE late Gus Dempsey, who was found dead last Saturday morning in the Kildarra area of Bandon, will be remembered by those who knew him as ‘unique character’ who was often seen on the roads on his bike.

The 77-year-old farmer, who spoke to The Southern Star just two weeks ago about his housing situation following a devastating fire at his home at Horsehill, Ballinadee, was found unresponsive on a local road shortly before 6.30am.

He was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

Those who knew him paid affectionate and glowing tributes on Rip.ie with one person saying that his presence walking up Horsehill with his bike will be sadly missed, while another person described him as a ‘fine character’.

One person said Gus was a gentleman who loved to ramble the road on his bicycle.

‘You were a kind, knowledgeable man. We will miss seeing you on the road and your great big wave.’

Another tribute said that they will miss seeing him cycling on the roads while another said Gus loved to chat and was full of knowledgeable facts.

A Garda spokesperson said that a post-mortem examination will be arranged and the outcome will determine the course of the garda investigation.

Gus’s homeless situation was also highlighted in the Dáil in recent weeks by Cork South West TD Michael Collins, who also paid tribute to him and offered his sincere sympathy to his family, neighbour and friends.

‘Gus had gone through a difficult time following the fire which made him homeless. We were in a desperate effort to get him housing and we were progressing quite a lot but unfortunately his timely death has brought that search to an end. We hope Gus is at peace after having lived a good life,’ said Deputy Collins.

Gus told The Southern Star two weeks ago that he had been assessed by Cork County Council and approved for emergency accommodation, but had no idea when this would happen and had been relying on the kindness of neighbours until his tragic death.

‘I’ve been farming all my life until I retired, I was born in the countryside and I want to stay living in the countryside. I would like to stay in this area, I’ve been here since 1993,’ he said. Gus is survived by his siblings Anthony, Eileen, Gretta and Patricia and his funeral mass takes places in St Mary’s Church, Innishannon on Thursday July 24th at 11am with burial after to the adjoining cemetery.

Meanwhile, gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

In particular, they are seeking information regarding a male observed cycling on roads in the vicinity of Kildarra in the early hours of Saturday July 19th.

‘Additionally, any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the area at the time are being asked to make it available to gardaí,’ said a garda spokesperson.

‘Anyone with any information is asked to contact Bandon Garda Station on 023 885 2200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.’