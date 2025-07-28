FSAI reassures consumers regarding recent recalls associated with Listeria monocytogenes

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) has reassured consumers regarding recent recalls associated with listeria.

Various branded spinach and mixed leaves bags produced by McCormack Family Farms were recalled on Sunday due to the detection of listeria.

Today the FSAI confirmed there were no cases of listeriosis associated with these salad products, nor is there any evidence that this food recall is linked with the listeriosis outbreak related to ready meals that is currently under investigation.

A spokesperson for the FSAI said it was ‘aware that consumers may be feeling anxious at the news of a second recall involving Listeria monocytogenes.

‘While we urge people to be aware of the risks, and to take precautions when using ready-to-eat foods, they can be assured that there is a robust food control system in place in Ireland, which contributed to the identification of the latest need for a recall.

‘The FSAI advice, as always, is that if anyone has eaten any recalled foods and is feeling well, they do not need to do anything. However, if anyone has eaten any recalled foods and feels unwell, they should seek medical advice.’

Symptoms of listeria can include mild flu-like symptoms such as gastrointestinal upsets such as nausea, vomiting and diarrhoea. In rare cases symptoms can be more severe.

The latest recall comes after more than 200 ready meals produced by Ballymaguire Foods were called back last week. The FSAI said one person with a confirmed case of listeria died, while nine others were identified as of last Tuesday.

Both the FSAI and the National Outbreak Control team are investigating the outbreak.