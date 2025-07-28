Tantalise your tastebuds... savour the flavour!

On Sunday, August 31st, the Old Mart Yard Car Park in Skibbereen will be transformed into a vibrant hub of local flavour as the inaugural West Cork Food Festival – Savour the Flavour in Skibbereen makes its debut.

The one-day event, running from 10am to 5pm, is being organised by the Skibbereen & District Chamber of Commerce, with support from Cork County Council.

Bringing together the best of West Cork’s food producers, chefs, and culinary innovators, the festival promises a delicious day out for locals and visitors.

From artisan cheeses to seaweed snacks, kombucha brews to sourdough loaves, the festival will showcase the region’s unique food identity.

Chamber chairman John O’Driscoll said the event is as much about community as it is about cuisine.

‘We’re thrilled to bring this initiative to life,’ he added. ‘West Cork has always had a strong food culture, this festival is a way to honour that, support our local producers, and bring people together in the heart of Skibbereen.’

The festival will feature food stalls, tasting experiences, and a family-friendly programme that includes live music and entertainment.

The Chamber is calling on local food and drink producers, growers, vendors, and artisans to be part of the event.

Whether it’s handcrafted chocolates, smoked fish, homemade preserves, or gourmet street food, there’s space for every flavour at the table.

‘We want this festival to reflect the true breadth of West Cork’s food scene,’ said Mr O’Driscoll.

‘If you’re proud of what you make and passionate about local food, we want you with us.’

Skibbereen’s new event is poised to join the ranks of popular West Cork food gatherings, drawing attention to the area’s status as a food lover’s destination. Locals are encouraged to save the date and come hungry.

Whether you’re browsing artisan stalls, sampling something new, or simply soaking up the buzz, Savour the Flavour in Skibbereen is shaping up to be a highlight of the late summer calendar.

For more information or to express interest in participating, contact the Skibbereen & District Chamber of Commerce at [email protected]. You can follow the festival preparatins on social media via Facebook (@Skibbereen-Home) or Instagram (@visit_skibbereen).