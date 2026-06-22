West Cork rescue dog named national 'Rescue Pet of the Year'

A RESCUE dog who was adopted by a West Cork couple has won an award in a national pet celebration.

Podge Lotti was found wandering alone, blind and deaf and in need of urgent care. But following treatment and rehabilitation, he found his forever home with Lisa and Vince O’Sullivan.

Lisa, from Bantry and living in Passage West, revealed: ‘When we saw Podge’s photo on the Cara Rescue Dogs Facebook page, we fell in love with him instantly. We were looking for a senior dog and knew he deserved a chance. Despite everything he’d been through, he was always gentle and affectionate.’

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Podge was picked up by the dog warden and placed in kennels when nobody came forward to claim him. A vet exam revealed dental disease and rotten teeth which needed surgery.

Cara took him into care because of his age but their vet discovered that his mouth had not healed following the operation and he needed further surgery.

From the moment Lisa and Vince spotted him on social media they were smitten. But his challenges didn’t end there.

After adoption their vet discovered he had arthritis and he needed a third surgery on his mouth. But thankfully all that’s behind him now and he enjoys cuddling on the couch and regular beach walks.

‘He loves his walks, his trips to West Cork, and stopping to sniff every tree and lamp post he can find,’ said Vince.

‘He brings us nothing but joy every single day.’

Podge was named Rescue Pet of the Year at the Petmania Ruby Heart Awards.

Lisa said: ‘Winning the award means so much to use because it recognises not only how far Podge has come, but also the incredible work done by Cara Rescue Dogs. They gave him a second chance when many people might have overlooked him because of his age and health issues.

‘We hope Podge’s story shows people the benefits of adopting rather than buying a dog, especially a senior dog.

Older dogs are often overlooked, but they have so much love to give and can make incredible companions.

Rescue centres are full of dogs like Podge waiting for a second chance, and we hope this award encourages more people to consider adoption.’