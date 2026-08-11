Care advised when viewing solar eclipse tomorrow evening

Optometrists are advising the public to exercise care in viewing tomorrow’s solar eclipse at 6pm, as prolonged exposure to direct rays of the sun can burn the retina.

In Ireland 94-97% of the sun will be covered tomorrow evening by the shadow of the moon moving between the earth and the sun.

ADVERTISEMENT

Optometry Ireland President and Optometrist Liz Grennan gave some eye health advice for those wishing to experience the rare event:

Use certified eclipse glasses or a handheld solar viewer designed specifically for looking at the sun, ordinary sunglasses are not sufficient

Before use, check your viewing equipment for any damage and replace it if there are any signs of damage

Children should always be supervised when viewing an eclipse

View a livestream or check your local area for an astronomy club event

Use a homemade pinhole projector to view the eclipse indirectly. https://www.skyatnightmagazine.com/advice/solar-eclipse-projection

Never combine eclipse glasses or handheld viewers with cameras, binoculars, telescopes, or other optical equipment, as these devices can intensify sunlight and cause serious eye damage

Never look directly or point a camera, phone, or telescope at the sun

Do not attempt a selfie with the eclipse."

Ms Grennan said: 'Retinal damage from solar burns is difficult to notice as it happens because it does not cause pain but is not reversible. If you notice any distortion, blur or other changes in your vision attend your local Optometry Ireland optometrist as soon as possible'.

More information can be found at: