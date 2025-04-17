Rising Tide festival will celebrate diversity and inclusion this weekend

BANTRY Blues GAA is set to host The Rising Tide Festival, a vibrant celebration of diversity and inclusion this Easter Bank Holiday weekend, from April 18th to 20th.

Sponsored by Greencoat Renewables Ballybane Wind Farm, the event promises to be a highlight for locals and visitors alike, featuring a packed schedule of activities and entertainment.

Highlights of the weekend include a lively céilí on Friday, Mothers & Others blitzes, and Ball4All and West Cork Jesters games on Saturday, ensuring a fun and active experience for all ages. Wolfe Tone Park also plays host to the Paddy Minihane Cup on Sunday from 12pm. A dedicated kids' playzone will offer younger attendees plenty of fun and entertainment. Inside the marquee, attendees can enjoy prime time sports screenings, live music, discos, and a Heineken-sponsored bar.

There will be shuttle buses on both days from Bantry Fire Station to Wolfe Tone Park, 12pm-2pm, and 8pm-10pm.

With something for everyone, this is shaping up to be an unmissable weekend in Bantry. Tickets are available now at therisingtidefestival.eventbrite.ie, with further updates accessible via Eventbrite, Facebook, and Instagram.