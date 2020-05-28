Repairs to burst pipe in Clonakilty may lead to water outages

IRISH Water is working in partnership with Cork County Council to carry out repair of a burst pipe in the Clonakilty area today.

Customers in the Ballyduvane, Tinneel, Grillagh, Kilkeran, Castlefreke Island, Tullyneasky, Gortagrenane, Bohonagh, Cahermore Burgatia, Derryduff, Carrigrow, Maulycorcoran, Bealad, East Ahagilla, Ballyvackey, Curragh Pike, Lissavaurd, Garralacka, Corrabally, Caher, Coorleigh South, Clashagarry, Carhoo, Ballylibert, Ganniv More, Dundeady, Kilkeran Ganniv Beag, Clogheen, Clonakilty and surrounding areas in Co Cork may be impacted by a water outage at this time.

Repair works are scheduled to be completed later today.

Updates will be available throughout the day on the Water Supply Updates section on our website www.water.ie, as well as on Twitter @IWCare and via our customer care helpline open 24/7 on 1850 278 278. Please contact Irish Water directly on our customer care helpline with any queries.

